Pocahontas Girls Basketball Community Values Team Character and Passion

POCAHONTAS, Iowa -- On Saturday afternoon, the Pocahontas Area Community girls basketball team will be going for a second state 3A championship against Sioux Center.

The team is led by senior Elle Ruffridge, who has set a state of Iowa high school scoring record, and a tournament game scoring record with 48 points in one game.

In Pocahontas, local people have appreciated the effort of the team and the attention it brings to their town.

“This team and this young lady has really brought a lot of attention to us, for just the phenomenal results that they've had,” said Mayor Dick Gruber. “The character comes through so much in their team play. And they're just great young character builders and character kids, and we certainly appreciate that they are truly representing our community."

“I think that Elle is really a one of a kind,” said local Ford dealer Bev Holzmueller. “For her age and for what she's done, she shows a huge amount of maturity.”

Leonard Olson owns the Kaleidoscope Factory downtown. He hasn’t been to a basketball game in 40 years, but he appreciates Elle’s efforts.

“I think what she's done is really neat,” said Olson. “What I see is her passion. If people have that kind of passion to pursue whatever they want to pursue, that is so important.”