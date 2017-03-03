Some Bills Dead and Others Still Alive after First Legislative Funnel

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Legislature’s first deadline, or “funnel” hits Friday, but with last-minute meetings all held on Thursday, Iowans now have a clearer picture of what issues could be addressed this session, and what will have to wait another year.

Any bills that did not pass out of their assigned committee in either the Iowa House or Senate by March 3 are deemed “dead” for the rest of the session. Some controversial bills didn’t make the cut, while others are surviving at least on one side of the Statehouse.

Here are some bills that did not make it:

SF 253, which asserts that life begins at conception, did not have the votes to make it out of the Senate Judiciary Committee. It’s companion bill in the House also died. However, an alternative bill that bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy is still alive.

SF 335 would restore the death penalty in Iowa for citizens who kidnap a minor, sexually abuse them, and murder them. Right now, the punishment for kidnapping and sexual abuse of a minor is the same as committing those crimes as well as murdering the minor. Lawmakers wanted to up the consequences for murder; however, this bill did not make it out of committee in time.

SF 323, allowing a teacher to temporarily or permanently remove disruptive students from the classroom without administrative discipline, died in the Senate earlier this week.

There are a slew of bills that did survive the funnel, setting up for several big fights in the weeks ahead: