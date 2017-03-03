State Trooper Has Close Call with Truck During Traffic Stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- After pulling over a car on the side of the road, a state trooper was nearly hit by a truck that did not change lanes for the patrol car.

The incident can be seen in the video above after being captured on the trooper's dash camera. During the eastern Iowa traffic stop, the trooper quickly moves back to avoid being struck by a truck flying down the road next to him.

The Iowa State Patrol says the video shows why moving over for flashing lights is so important.

"We're more aware than ever that people are distracted, just not paying attention as much, and maybe not as concerned about sharing the road with others as they should be," said Sergeant Brett Tjepkes. "So we're very aware of it, but there's only so much we can do when we're doing our business on the side of the road."

The law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching law enforcement, maintenance workers, and first responders. Drivers who do not move over can face a $195 fine.