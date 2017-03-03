× Taxi Driver Facing Vehicular Homicide Charges to Appear in Court Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A taxi driver charged in a deadly crash in February is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Mohamed Diriye, 29, is charged with homicide by vehicle and reckless driving, among other charges.

Investigators say Diriye was drunk when he crashed his van early on January 19th. Shawn Koltiska, 49, was killed in the crash.

Another passenger, Joseph Foster, 48, was injured.

Diriye is also charged with OWI second offense and two counts of serious injury by vehicle.