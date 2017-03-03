× Turkeys Circle Dead Cat in Unusual Viral Video

MASSACHUSETTS — Most people have heard of the funky chicken dance, but what about the funky turkey? One Twitter user posted what has now become a viral video of a group of turkeys performing what looks like an unusual ritual.

As NPR reports, @TheReal_JDavis posted a video on Twitter showing more than 15 turkeys circling a cat’s corpse in the middle of a Massachusetts road.

The video was captioned, “These turkeys trying to give this cat its 10th life.”

According to the article, instead of preparing to eat the cat, the turkeys were likely assessing the potential danger the animal posed. The turkeys followed each other in a circle to let other turkeys in the area know that there could be a threat, or to let the predator–the cat–know they were aware it was there.

After being posted on Thursday, the video has accumulated over 60,000 retweets and nearly 100,000 likes.

Take a look at the video to see the birds in action.