Valley Advances to 5A Championship, Indianola Stumbles

DES MOINES - Central Iowa has dominated Class 5A girls basketball the last 5 years and they have a chance to add another title Saturday night.

2nd ranked Valley rallied in the 2nd half to beat Iowa City West 55-48.

Top ranked Indianola was dominated on the glass by Cedar Falls, as the Tigers pulled off the upset, beating the Indians 48-44. It's the first loss of the season for Indianola.

Valley will play Cedar Falls Saturday night at 8:00 for the 5A championship. The Tigers have never won a girls state basketball title.