Centsable Health: One Pot Tex Mex Pasta

One Pot Tex Mex Pasta

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, diced

1 jalapeno, diced

1 ½ tsp. taco seasoning

2 cup dry pasta

1 (16 ounce) jar salsa

1 (14.5 ounce) can low sodium chicken broth

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

2 cup frozen corn

1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

Optional Toppings: avocado, diced tomatoes, cheese, cilantro

Directions

HEAT oil in a large soup pot over medium heat. ADD onion, jalapeno, and ground beef and SAUTE until ground beef is well browned and onion is translucent. DRAIN excess fat, if necessary. ADD taco seasoning and SAUTE until ground beef is coated. ADD pasta, salsa, chicken broth, diced tomato paste, corn and black beans. BRING to a boil then SIMMER for 15-20 minutes, or until pasta is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. TOP with avocado, diced tomato, cheese or cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition information per serving: 448 calories; 69.7 calories from fat; 7.9 g fat; 2.3 g saturated fat; 46.9 mg cholesterol; 1102.2 mg sodium; 65.9 g carbohydrate; 11.2 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 30.8 g protein