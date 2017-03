Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The banner season for the Drake women continues to get better. The Bulldogs beat Wichita State on Saturday 105-89 to finish the Missouri Valley conference season a perfect 18-0.

Drake is the first team in league history to finish undefeated in conference play.

Lizzy Wendell scored 25 points in her finale.

Drake also his a school record 19 threes.

The Dogs will play in the MVC tournament next Friday.