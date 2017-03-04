× Feed Greater Des Moines Event Works to Identify Hunger

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of Iowans is working to combat hunger across central Iowa.

The Feed Greater Des Moines Conference took place on Saturday, focusing on fighting hunger with the help of local food products and sources.

According to feedingamerica.org, one in eight Iowans suffers from hunger. In an effort to reduce the number of hungry people in the Des Moines metro area, the Des Moines Area Religious Council launched a mobile food pantry in 2016. Executive Director of Eat Greater Des Moines says its similar methods will better help those in need.

“Hunger looks different whether you’re in an urban setting or a rural setting, so that’s really kind of the goal here is to help people identify what is the hunger issue within their community and how to help alleviate it,” says Aubrey Alvarez.

The group is also working to improve access to areas where those eligible can use their food assistance benefits cards, as well as the number of grocery stores in neighborhoods across central Iowa.