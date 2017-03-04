Grab Some Green Gear for This Year’s Leprechaun Chase 10K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Stephanie Filer with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa talked to Meteorologist Megan Salois about an upcoming event the ARL is helping sponsor.

The 5th annual Leprechaun Chase 10K will take place on Saturday, March 11th at 10 a.m. at Principal Park. Participants are encouraged to dress in green for the race, and whoever finishes the race first will win a free beer at the Green Beer After Party.

Registration is $45 and is capped at 1,500 runners. Make sure to sign up soon because registration is already 90% full! The ARL will receive $2 from every registration, with a minimum donation of $3,000. To date, $14,415 has been raised through this event.

Check out the full interview for more information.