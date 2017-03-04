× “Hackathon” Helps Local Nonprofits Thrive Through Free Tech Support

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local nonprofit organizations are getting much-needed technological support from a group of tech-savvy Iowans for free.

“A big problem that nonprofits face is lack of budget for website projects or technology projects or things that are vital to the running of a nonprofit. So what we provide here are resources to build out those projects that they normally wouldn’t be able to do,” says Kari Sorrell.

Sorrell is a board member of the group DSM Hack. The organization hosted a 48-hour “hackathon” challenge for tech experts to cater to the needs of nonprofit organizations in the areas of building websites, smartphone apps, and databases.

“What we are providing here is an avenue into nonprofits being able to help more people and do good in our community.”

On Saturday, more than 80 volunteers helped ten local charities. Brain injury rehab center On With Life requested a virtual brain be added to its website to help better educate the public.

“This was something we always dreamed of, but it was tough to make come to fruition,” says Abby Bogaards.

Bogaards estimates if the organization were to pay for a similar service, it would have cost tens of thousands of dollars. She says she’s grateful for DSM Hack recognizing the struggle many nonprofits face.

“It’s tough for nonprofits to spend this kind of money to develop things like this. It’s not going towards equipment or things for our persons served or our staff. This is a dream for us.”

This is the fourth year DSM Hack has held the event.