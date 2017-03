× Jefferson County Crash Kills One, Injures Two Others

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed and two others injured in a Jefferson County crash.

The crash took place near 110th and Yew Avenue early Saturday morning. An Iowa State Patrol crash report says a truck lost control and went into a ditch.

Twenty-one-year-old Jacob Nelson of Lockridge died at the scene and a 20-year-old and 21-year-old were hospitalized. It is not clear who was driving.