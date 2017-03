× Mason City Murder Suspect Deemed Not Competent to Stand Trial

MASON CITY, Iowa — A man accused of a double murder in Mason City has been deemed not competent to stand trial, according to KIMT.

Peter Veal is charged with two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Melinda Kavars and Caleb Christensen, whose bodies were found at Christensen’s home last November.

Veal was sent to a forensic psychiatric hospital after the judge issued the ruling.

