Michigan Baby and Puppy Share Close Bond

MICHIGAN -- Most people say dogs are man's best friend, but as Fox17's Erica Francis reports, a Michigan puppy and baby are giving the phrase a run for its money.

At almost two years old, Ahnaleigh Jacobs is full of energy that she uses to spend time with her four-legged best friend Jersey. The two spend a lot of time together at home and have developed quite a close bond.

"Ahnaleigh loves giving her anything and acting like she didn't do it, and Jersey will play along, too," said Ahnaleigh's mother Lorraine Harpster.

The pair tumble and play, enjoying the quality time spent together--even if some of that is during nap time.

"Every time she'd fall asleep on the way home or in the car or anything, she'd be seeping inside and the dog would sit by her car seat to and wait for her to wake up to play," said Lorraine.

Jersey has even learned to look out for her friend.

"Ahnaleigh just learned how to climb the stairs, and Jersey is always right behind her so if she falls she feels like she's going to catch her," said Lorraine.

Ahnaleigh also helps Jersey, taking her outside when she wakes up and feeding her each morning. Like any good friends, the sometimes-mischievous duo occasionally gets in trouble, but the bond they share is one that can never be broken.