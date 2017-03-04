Martin O’Malley Comments on President Trump’s Accusations of Wire Tapping by Former President Obama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Former President Obama's spokesman is denying President Trump's accusation's of wire tapping, and a former Democratic presidential candidate is calling the current president's tweets "concerning."

"It's a very, very serious allegation, and yet Donald Trump himself is facing very, very serious allegations," said Martin O'Malley. "Communications with the Russian government, every appearance of collusion, the hacking and undermining of our democracy, and those tweets today had the appearance of a man who was trying to pump out a smoke screen."