Teachers and Students are Focus of Heartland AEA Job Fair

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Teachers and students looking for a job in the education field are encouraged to attend the upcoming Heartland AEA job fair.

Heartland AEA HR Manager Tony Chiaramonte shared the reason for the event and what else the organization has to offer.

The career fair will give attendees the opportunity to meet with school districts about possible job opportunities as well as offer classes to help people learn how to navigate a career fair, how to have a successful interview, and how to write a great resume. Organizers are also partnering with Goodwill so job seekers can get resume tips for future job searches.

Event details:

Wednesday, March 8th

2-5:30 p.m.

Johnston Regional Educational Center

6500 Corporate Drive

Johnston, IA 50131

For more information, visit heartlandaea.org.