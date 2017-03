× Teen Cited After Hitting School Bus in February

SIDNEY, Iowa — Troopers say an 18-year-old in Sidney, Iowa, has been ticketed for crashing into a school bus head-on.

Drew Graham was cited on suspicion of texting while driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, and not wearing a seatbelt. After the crash that took place in late February, Graham was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to recover.

No one else was seriously injured in the crash.

40.748334 -95.647496