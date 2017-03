Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The 2017 girls state basketball tournament is in the books.

In Class 3A Pocahontas area, led by Elle Ruffridge, defended its title beating Sioux Center 61-38. Ruffridge, the state's all-time scoring and assist leader, finished with 22 points.

In Class 5A, Valley won its first girls basketball championship beating Cedar Falls 71-59. Zoe Young led the way with 21 points, Hannah Fuller, all-tournament captain, scored 16.