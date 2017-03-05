18-Year-Old Driver Crashes Into Medicap Pharmacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- A Des Moines man is facing charges after driving into a pharmacy.

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Altoona officers were notified of illegal drug activity in the Adventureland Inn parking log. Soon after, the driver, 18-year-old Tyran Locure left the parking lot. Officials tried to stop Locure and were led on a high speed chase.

Locure eventually lost control of his vehicle and went off the roadway, crashing into the Medicap Pharmacy on 28th Avenue SW.

The crash reportedly caused approximately $30,000 in damage.