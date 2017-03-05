× Body Found After Vehicle Discovered in Fourmile Creek

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Early Sunday morning, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in Fourmile Creek, where they found the body of an adult female who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release from the department, a bicyclist found the vehicle upside down just before 8 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of NE 54th Avenue and Berwick Drive. The vehicle was believed to be travelling northbound on NE 38th Street when it left the road and went into the creek on the north side of the NE 54th Avenue Bridge.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. The investigation into the accident remains ongoing and investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.