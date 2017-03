× Crews Spend Three Hours Putting Out Oskaloosa Fire

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Fire crews worked for several hours to put out a fire in Oskaloosa on Sunday morning.

Nobody was injured when fire broke out at B & B Bedding, but firefighters spent three hours trying to battle the flames. Luckily none of the facility’s equipment was ruined.

Crews say the fire was difficult to put out due to the windy conditions.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.