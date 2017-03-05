Iowa Soldier Greets Younger Sister with Surprise Homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- An eastern Iowa solider surprised his sister with a heartwarming reunion on Saturday.

After being away from his sister for nearly a year, Forrest Maxson decided to plan a surprise when he finally returned home. Moments before the big reveal, sister Carly still had no idea what she was about to experience. KWWL's Taylor Bailey sat down with the pair after their tear-filled reunion.

"I've been imagining this just seeing him again and that he is actually here, like, I can touch you. But yeah, I don't know, just joy, I guess shocked," Carly said after finally seeing her brother.

"I was nervous that she was gonna turn around and see me for a second and my heart was beating pretty fast, honestly, I was like, 'don't turn around, don't turn around,' and then right when I got here I almost dropped the plate I was so nervous, and I just dropped it and just wanted to give her a big hug. I haven't see her in so long," Forrest said.

Forrest knows his absence has been difficult for his family, but was especially hard on his sister.

"When I left, I know my mom told me it was pretty hard on her and I felt bad, but at the same time I knew that I get to do stuff like this and surprise her like this, and I've just been wanting to," he said.

Forrest says he will be home for three weeks.