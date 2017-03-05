Man Arrested in New York After Allegedly Attempting to Join ISIS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND, New York -- One man is in custody after allegedly trying to join ISIS.

Elvis Redzepagic, 26, was arrested in New York on Friday and appeared in federal court on Saturday.

Officials say Redzepagic traveled overseas at least twice in hopes of reaching Syria to join ISIS fighters. He was stopped in both Turkey and Jordan before reaching the country.

The man allegedly told police, when trying to enter Syria from Turkey, he was prepared to strap a bomb to his body.

Redzepagic is currently facing charges of attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS.