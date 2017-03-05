Police Investigating Saturday Night Shots Fired Report Near Drake University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are investigating a report of shots fired near Drake University on Saturday.

The incident took place in the 3100 block of Cottage Grove Avenue just after 11 p.m.

Police say a party was being held at the home, and shots were fired as people were leaving. Officials found shell casings in the area.

One person arrived at Mercy Medical Center shortly after with cuts from broken glass, but investigators are unsure if the two incidents are connected.

Updates will be provided as they are made available.