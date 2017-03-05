President Trump’s New Executive Order May be Signed Soon, Still Facing Potential Changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Trump administration officials say the president's new travel ban could be signed as early as Monday.

Officials say the signing will take place at the Department of Homeland Security, but the plans to do so may still change.

Two other sources say the new executive order will replace the old one that has stalled in federal courts. That order temporarily banned travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries from coming to the United States and banned entry for all refugees.

Sources say the new ban will not affect green card holders and people who already have visas. Senior officials have also reportedly been pushing President trump to remove Iraq from the list of seven countries.