Thousands Gather in Alabama for 52nd Anniversary of March Across Edmund Pettus Bridge

SELMA, Alabama — Thousands of people in Alabama gathered on Sunday to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of a significant event during the civil rights movement.

Reverend Jesse Jackson and other civil rights activists gathered at the staging ground of the historic march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. People reenacted the 1965 march where demonstrators were attacked by police officers as they tried to cross over into Montgomery.

The march is credited for building momentum for passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965, but two civil rights activists say those rights are in jeopardy.

“The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was not just for blacks. Blacks couldn’t vote, white women couldn’t serve on juries, 18-year-olds couldn’t vote, you couldn’t vote on campuses, you couldn’t vote bilingually,” said Rev. Jesse Jackson, activist and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. “All that stuff changed, it’s now under attack because Attorney General Jefferson Sessions is against the Voting Rights Act, as we know it, of ’65.”

