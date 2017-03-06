× Arraignment in Warren County Animal Neglect Case Monday

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — The woman accused of neglecting several dogs in Warren County will be in court Monday.

Lindsey Morrow faces numerous charges including animal torture, fraudulent practice, and animal neglect.

That’s after 19 dogs were rescued from properties in Warren County in early February.

Online records show she collected thousands of dollars to care for the dog, which were all found malnourished and caged in filthy conditions.

Her arraignment on the charges is Monday morning.

Last month, a judge placed the animals in the custody of Warren County, which then transferred ownership to the Animal Rescue League. Several of the dogs have already been adopted.