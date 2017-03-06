× Arrest Made in Deadly January Des Moines Stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested a suspect in the January stabbing of 55-year-old Andrea Brown.

On Monday, 52-year-old Helen Jeanette Frazier was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She is currently being booked into the Polk County Jail.

On January 2nd, officers responded to a report of a stabbing and found Brown, who was then transported to a local hospital. He died approximately an hour later.

Milton Leak, 69, was originally charged in connection to the murder, but was later cleared and his charges were dropped.