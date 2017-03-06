× Boys Basketball Tournament Features Competition over Music

DES MOINES, Iowa — At Wells Fargo Arena, there is plenty of dribbling, shooting and scoring. But there is also another team doing it’s best to impress: the school pep band.

The Maple Valley Anthon Oto schools had no trouble finding band kids who wanted to travel from northwest Iowa to watch their team play.

“Two years ago when we came down there was another band, and they were kind of better than us, so it was kind of fun competing so we got better from that,” said Skyler McDermott, who is a senior trumpet player in the band. “So now we’re back, and there’s not another band this year for us to compete against, but we’re still gonna have fun playing.”

The band does play concerts at the school and participates in music competitions. When it comes to the pep band, though, a big element of fun is involved.

“They want to come here, they like to come in and support the boys,” said MVAO Band Director Dave Kovarna. “Getting them here isn’t an issue at all, it’s kind of fun, they like playing the music.”

The band has a list of around 20 songs to play. Trumpet players like Skyler say they like it that their director also plays along with his trumpet while directing the band.