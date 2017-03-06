Boys High School Basketball State Tourney Tips-Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It started with wrestling, then girls basketball and Monday it’s the boys’ turn. The Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys’ Basketball Champion Tournament returns to Wells Fargo Arena Monday morning to close out high school tourney season.

“It’s been real exciting,” said Ryan Ziegler, Assistant General Manager or the Iowa Event Center. “The crowds have been very enthusiastic. No doubt, these fans will keep the energy up and it will be a great atmosphere in here.”

Zeigler estimates that 60,000 fans will make their way down to the arena over the next week, making it the second biggest multi-day event they host, only behind the state wrestling tournament. With the hordes of fans coming to Des Moines, there have been some concerns about parking and traffic but Zeigler insists that fans are taking it in stride.

“We realize there are a lot of people coming here for the first time but the DOT has done a great job with putting up the proper signs,” said Ziegler. “The local police have done a great job with the traffic flow too.”

He goes on to say that if you are coming down or work downtown give yourself a little extra time to accommodate for the extra traffic.

The games will tip-off at 10:30 a.m. Monday and tickets can be found here.

You can find up-to-date scoring from the tournament on our scoreboard.