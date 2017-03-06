Branstad Dispelling Rumors of Changes to Renewable Fuel Standard

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Branstad is dispelling reports that the Trump administration is going to make changes to the Renewable Fuel Standard.

The rumored deal would shift the burden of meeting the standards of ethanol blends from the petroleum companies’ distributors to the retailers across the country.

On Monday, the governor said that would make it much more difficult to enforce and does not make sense to implement. He says President Trump will support the ethanol industry.

Governor Branstad's son Eric lead the Trump campaign in Iowa, and is now a White House liason in the U.S. Commerce Department.