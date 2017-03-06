Defense Department Investigating Facebook Page Displaying Nude Photos of Female Marines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- A Defense Department investigation is underway following reports of a secret Facebook page featuring nude photos of female U.S. Marine members.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is looking into the Facebook page called Marines United. It is said to have featured pictures of female service members in various stages of undress. The images were also captioned with the women's full names, ranks, and duty stations.

The pictures surfaced after the first females were assigned to a Marine infantry unit at Camp Lejeune in early January.