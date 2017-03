Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are investigating a dog attack that injured a Des Moines man on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Allison Avenue at around 2 p.m. Witnesses tell police the victim was playing with the dog, when it latched onto his hand and would not let go.

An officer subdued a dog with a tazer, and the victim suffered a serious hand injury.

The dog will be quarantined for ten days.