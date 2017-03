× Drive-By Shooting at Des Moines Kum & Go

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, police responded to a drive-by shooting at a metro Kum & Go gas station.

Police say someone driving by opened fire on a car parked at the pump at the gas station on SW 9th Street.

Four bullet casings were recovered at the scene, but officials do not believe anyone was hit. Both cars involved drove away before police arrived at the scene.