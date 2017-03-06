Governor’s Office Seeking Public Input for Use of Volkswagen Settlement Money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Branstad is looking for public input into how to use millions of dollars the state will receive as part of a settlement from a lawsuit with Volkswagen.

The company admitted it rigged software in 11 million cars to dodge emissions standards. As a result, the state will receive $21 million over the next ten years. The funds must be used on projects that reduce emissions from agriculture, manufacturing, or burning fossil fuels.

The governor's office is taking suggestions for how the money should be used. Click here to submit your idea and to learn more about the settlement.