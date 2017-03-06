Injured Dog ‘Karma’ Adopted by Warren County Sheriff

DES MOINES, Iowa – One of the 19 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in Warren County back in February is getting the chance to join one of her rescuers’ family.

The Animal Rescue League posted a picture over the weekend of Karma and her new family. The bloodhound suffered severe injuries and was close to death when she was rescued by Warren County Sheriff Brian Vos.

Karma was immediately rushed to an animal hospital for treatment, but because of the injuries one of her ears had to be amputated.

The ARL’s post said, “While there has been overwhelming national interest in adopting sweet Karma, we are happy to announce that she will be going home with the very person who saved her life and helped collect the evidence that will hopefully bring her alleged abuser to justice: Sheriff Vos.”

He was among those who rescued Karma and the other dogs from the properties last month.

Several other dogs from the Sandyville rescue have already been adopted and the Animal Rescue League is working on medical and behavioral issues for the remaining dogs.

The woman accused of abusing and neglecting the dogs, Lindsey Morrow, faces several charges in connection with the case — including animal torture, fraudulent practice, and animal neglect.