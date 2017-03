Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- When it comes to using wind energy, Iowa is leading the way.

The American Wind Energy Association shows that in 2016, Iowa obtained 36.6% of its energy from wind; this is the highest percent in the country.

Overall, U.S. wind generation reached 5.5% last year.

The association says nearly all wind turbines are set up in rural areas because the industry leads to jobs and investments.

