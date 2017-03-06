× Johnston High School Teacher Facing Sex Abuse Charge After Turning Himself In

JOHNSTON, Iowa — According to Johnston police, a Johnston High School teacher is facing two felony charges.

Dustin James Mead, 33, faces charges of third degree sex abuse and sexual exploitation by a school employee.

The Johnston Police Department began an investigation in January looking into an allegation brought forth by school district officials. On Monday, Mead turned himself in to the police and is now being held in the Polk County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

