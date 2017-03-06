× Monte Morris Makes Two All-American Squads

AMES, Iowa — Cyclones fans already know Monte Morris is one of the best Point Guards in college basketball. Now the rest of the country knows, too.

The first round of postseason honors were released today and Morris was one of those honored. The Iowa State Senior was named an All-American by both USA Today and NBC Sports. Morris was named to the 3rd team on each list.

This is the second year in a row that a Cyclone has been honored with All-American recognition. Last year Senior George Niang was named an All-American. Morris is the only player from an Iowa school named to this year’s lists.