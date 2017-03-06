× No Injuries Reported in Rural Ames Mobile Home Fire

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A rural Ames resident was able to escape a fire at his mobile home Monday morning.

The fire happened at 2279 East 190th in a mobile home court northeast of Ames. The call came in around 8:39 a.m. Because it was so far from the Nevada Fire Station, mutual aid help was called in from Ames.

The fire fighters were able to knock the fire down.

The resident of the home was sleeping in the living room, when he was woken by a smoke detector. He was able to get out, along with his dog. According to the Nevada Fire Department the owner of the home told them he checks his smoke detectors every month.