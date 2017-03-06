× Officials Release Name of Woman Found Dead in Vehicle in Fourmile Creek

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The name of a woman found in a vehicle in Fourmile Creek early Sunday morning, has been released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Forty-six-year-old Jody Ponxs of Des Moines was found dead in a vehicle that was upside down in the creek around 8:00 a.m.

A bicyclist found the vehicle near the intersection of NE 54th Avenue and Berwick Drive. The vehicle was believed to be travelling northbound on NE 38th Street when it left the road and went into the creek on the north side of the NE 54th Avenue Bridge.

The investigation into the accident remains ongoing and investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.