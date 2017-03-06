Severe Storms Roll Across Iowa–What it Looked Like in Webster City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa -- Drivng up I-35, I kept watching the line of storms, thinking it would eventually cross the interstate. After a while I realized the storms were going north more than east, so I headed west on Highway 20.

Right before the Webster City exit to Highway 17 southbound, my iPhone went off telling me there was a tornado warning. I got off by the Webster City Truckstop in case I needed to take shelter. As it was, I could see the line of clouds clearly, and there was no funnel dropping, but still interesting pictures.

Before too long the winds were bouncing my car a little, and hail was hitting the windows. That lasted a good ten minutes or so.

Then I went into town and was flagged down by a woman from the local radio station, KQWC. She graciously offered me a shelter, along with veteran news director Pat Powers. I declined, as I needed to get more video. She did mention a tree was down on a house, which I had missed a few blocks south.

After getting a shot of the tree on the house, Ed Wilson was able to use it live on the air, and I went to check out another report.

An 18-wheeler had flipped on its side on Highway 20 just west of the Webster City exit. I got a look at that in the driving rain.

In a rather large part of Webster City, the power was out for the whole time I was there. I tried to get food at McDonald's, even though they had power, and they could not take orders due to a storm-related problem. Casey's was all dark, so I went to Hy-Vee. Here, too, the storm had affected the temperature of the food, so they could not serve it. I bought a pre-made cold sandwich, better than not eating at all!