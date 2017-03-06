× Supreme Court Sends Transgender Case Back to Lower Court

The Supreme Court on Monday sent a case involving a transgender high school student back to a lower court, a temporary setback for the student.

The decision comes in the wake of a change in policy by the Trump administration, which last month revoked Obama-era guidance on protections for transgender students in public schools.

Monday’s announcement vacates a lower court’s decision in the case of Gavin Grimm, a Virginia student who is seeking to use school bathrooms that align with his gender identity.

Monday’s decision means the case will go back to a court of appeals and likely removes the possibility that the Supreme Court will hear it this term.