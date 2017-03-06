× Two Escapees from Eastern Iowa Jail Caught in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa – Two men wanted after escaping the Jackson County Jail last week were apprehended Monday in Clinton.

Nineteen-year-old Andrew Combs and 20-year-old Brian Willey escaped last Tuesday, while they and three other inmates were exercising in an outdoor yard at the jail. They were able to pry open a door to get out.

Police say the two stole a truck after they escaped.

Surveillance video from a store in Clinton showed one of the men stealing something and leaving the business on March 1st.

On Monday, investigators located Combs and Willey in the 800 block of S. 3rd in Clinton and were able to take them into custody after a short foot chase.

Both men face charges of interference with official acts and escape. Willey is also charged with failure to appear and driving while barred.