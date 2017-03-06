Two Grass Fires Blaze Across Iowa, Counties Under Open Burn Ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- Two grass fires burned across Iowa on Monday, one of which was located in Muscatine.

Firefighters hosed down the field and were able to put out the flames relatively quickly.

Muscatine County is one of two under an open burning ban due to dry conditions that cause grass fires to spread quickly. Fires are also restricted in Wapello County.

Another fire burned along I-80, west of the metro. Firefighters from multiple departments responded near De Soto, as the flames stretched more than 200 yards. Drone13 captured the following footage.

At one point, the fire was burning on both sides of the interstate. Channel 13 photographer Mike Borland recorded the video below at the scene of the burn.

41.424473 -91.043205