× Arrest Made in Des Moines’ Eighth Homicide of 2017

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police have made an arrest in the city’s eighth homicide of the year after a woman was found dead in an apartment late Monday night.

Sixty-year-old James Walden Jr. has been charged with first degree murder in the case.

Police were called to 1729 Grand Avenue just before 10:40 p.m. on a report of an injured person. When officers and emergency medical personal responded they found a 45-year-old woman dead in a second floor apartment.

Officers say there were traumatic injuries to the woman’s body. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Walden is being transported to the Polk County Jail.