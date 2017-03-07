Bird Flu Found in Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed a case of highly pathogenic H7 avian influenza, known as bird flu, in a commercial chicken breeder flock in Tennessee. It's the first case of bird flu in the U.S. this year.

APHIS is working with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. State officials quarantined the flock and will depopulate the near 73,000 birds.

The case is located within the Mississippi flyway.

Tennessee wasn't hit by the 2015 avian influenza outbreak, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 48 million birds, but the Tennessee state veterinarian says they have learned from what happened two years ago.

He says extra flocks will receive attention in a six mile radius around the original case.

The Centers for Disease Control considers this strain of the virus low-risk to people.

Producers are being encouraged to maintain strong biosecurity practices and consumers are encouraged to make sure poultry is cooked to 165 degrees before eating.