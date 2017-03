Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A sculpture outside of the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden will need some repairs.

Monday night, crews had to remove a car from the multicolored arch sculpture. Police were called out to the crash around 9:00 p.m.

The center's website says the sculpture, named "Spectral Liberation,” was installed in 1984 and is by artist Christiane Martens.

Police have not released information yet on what caused the crash.