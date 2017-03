Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Drake University law professor Tony Gaughan sat down with Channel 13's Dan Winters to discuss the proposed voter ID law up for debate at the Statehouse.

Opponents of the bill say the change would make it harder to vote and lead to lower turnout, while those in favor argue that identification is required in many other situations, so it only makes sense to also require an ID at the polls.

Gaughan explains the bill in further detail in the full interview.