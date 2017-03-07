Driver Named in Botanical Garden Sculpture Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Late Monday night, an accused drunk driver crashed into a sculpture at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.

Police say 64-year-old Ronald Hollar was speeding when he lost control of the car and launched it into a prominent sculpture. Hollar reportedly described himself as "buzzed."

Officials say Hollar's blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit.

His car was removed from the artwork, but the damage is obvious; broken pieces can be seen in daylight.

The Botanical Garden is working with its insurer and says the goal is to have the piece restored.